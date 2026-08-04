New food delivery method? Stomper amused by driver’s unusual ‘load’ on TPE

A car was seen carrying an unusual load along Tampines Expressway, much to the amusement of a fellow motorist.

Stomper Dave shared a photo of the interesting sight that he and his wife came across on the busy road on July 24 at 4.11pm.

The images shows what appears to be two Styrofoam boxes in a red plastic bag hanging from the rear windscreen wiper of a silver car.

Dave said he does not believe the driver had hung the plastic bag there intentionally.

“It looked like someone other than the driver left it there and the driver probably didn’t notice,” said Dave, adding that it was the first time he had seen something like this.

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Dave told Stomp that he found the sight “just amusing” and quipped: “(It’s an) innovative way to hang one’s cai png.”

The Stomper was referring to economy rice, which is typically packed in Styrofoam boxes and red plastic bags.

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