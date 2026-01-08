NEA serves notice to Buangkok resident over high-rise littering, investigating Stomper's feedback

A resident has raised concerns about rubbish being repeatedly thrown from height at Block 999A Buangkok Crescent.

Stomper Jayden shared photos taken on Dec 20 and said the incidents occur almost daily, usually in the evenings from about 6.30pm onwards.

"I can always hear loud landing noises," Jayden said.

"These inconsiderate residents throw rubbish bags, food waste, cans and sometimes even glass bottles down from high levels.

"It's extremely dangerous as there are many cars passing through the carpark and drop-off point. If heavy objects hit someone, it could be serious."

He told Stomp that he had reported the matter to the National Environment Agency (NEA) multiple times, adding that a CCTV camera was installed for a few months.

"But once it was removed, the residents started throwing rubbish again," he said.

On Dec 22, Jayden noticed rice scattered on the road around the carpark, which he believes was also thrown down by residents of the block.

In response to a Stomp query, NEA said it is aware of the "littering issue" at the block.

"In response to persistent feedback on high-rise littering, NEA deployed surveillance cameras in Nov 2025 and detected littering acts from one of the units," the agency said.

"A notice has been served to the flat owner and investigation is ongoing.

"Following the recent feedback, NEA has engaged residents from the affected block and served advisory notices on proper waste disposal, reminding them not to litter from their windows.

"Educational posters have also been put up to enhance awareness against high-rise littering."

NEA said it is investigating the latest feedback and will take enforcement action against any identified offenders.

It added: "Littering from residential flats is a serious offence, as it poses a danger to the public, dirties the environment, and threatens public hygiene."

Anyone who litters is liable on conviction to a court fine of up to $2,000 for a first conviction, $4,000 for a second conviction, and $10,000 for the third and subsequent convictions.

The court may also impose a Corrective Work Order, requiring offenders to clean public areas for up to 12 hours.

