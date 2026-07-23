Stomper C was disappointed to see a man collecting multiple goodie bags from empty seats after the show on July 18.

NE Show attendee disappointed to see ‘kiasu’ man collecting NDP packs from empty seats ‘for himself’

A spectator at a National Day Parade (NDP) preview show was left dismayed when he witnessed a fellow attendee allegedly collecting NDP packs from unoccupied seats.

Stomper C attended the National Education (NE) show at the National Stadium on July 18 with his family.

“This year, the goodie bags are not given at the entrance but placed on the seats,” C explained.

The Stomper said he subsequently noticed a man walking around the spectator area collecting NDP packs from various unoccupied seats.

“Towards the end of the show, he was scouting around for empty seats with the NDP goodie bags,” C recounted.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

In a video shared by C, a man in a red football jersey is seen seated beside a woman in a maroon top. There are at least six bags placed in front of the pair and the man appears to be placing items into a bag in front of him.

The Stomper believes that the man was gathering and packing items for himself.

“From where I was seated, it looked like he had collected far more than what would normally belong to a single spectator,” C said.

C said he could not confirm whether the man was permitted to gather the NDP packs, but felt that the scene left a “poor impression”.

“The NDP goodie bags are meant to enhance the experience for attendees,” he added.

“Seeing someone apparently sweeping up bags from multiple seats felt like an example of the ‘kiasu’ mentality that Singaporeans often joke about, but which can reflect badly on our society when taken to the extreme.”

The Stomper shared this incident as a reminder that there needs to be mutual respect and consideration for others at public events.

“Small acts of integrity matter, especially at events,” C said.

One ticket, one NDP pack

In response to Stomp’s queries, an NDP 2026 spokesperson confirmed that each NDP ticket entitles the ticket holder to one NDP pack.

This year, the NDP packs are placed on the seats to enhance the experience for spectators.

“We urge all ticket holders to only take one NDP pack so that all attendees can enjoy the NDP pack and have a memorable National Day celebration,” added the spokesperson.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.