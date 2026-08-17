Sahid’s Pizza Hut order arrived more than two hours after its scheduled timing.

‘My children were very hungry’: Order from Pizza Hut Tampines outlet arrives over 2 hours late, customer gets refund

What was supposed to be a cosy family meal on National Day turned sour for a family of four.

Stomper Sahid ordered Pizza Hut through its app at around 4.47pm on Aug 9, selecting 6pm as his delivery time.

However, by 6.20pm, there was still no sign of his order or any meaningful update.

Sahid, who was ordering dinner for himself and his two children, aged five and three-and-a-half, alleged that the app’s tracking function was not working, while the website only showed that the kitchen had received the order.

The app allegedly didn’t update on whether the order was out for delivery. PHOTO: STOMP

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He told Stomp: “There was no meaningful update about whether the pizza had been prepared or dispatched.”

Sahid said he called Pizza Hut’s hotline seven times between 6.26pm and 7.33pm, but only got through once.

He was told the customer service team was busy handling other customers.

The representative reportedly said they would contact the Tampines GreenView outlet and ask the store to return Sahid’s call, but he claimed he never received a call.

The Stomper called the outlet twice, at 7.02pm and 7.04pm, but nobody answered.

“Delays can happen, especially during busy periods, but the complete lack of communication was unacceptable,” he said.

“If the outlet already knew that it could not deliver my order by 6pm, why didn’t anyone call to inform me and ask whether I still wanted to proceed?”

Sahid said he eventually had to get food from another fast food chain because his children were hungry and had been waiting for dinner.

He said the Pizza Hut delivery eventually arrived at around 8.10pm, more than two hours after the selected delivery time.

By then, he declined to accept the order.

The pizza chain’s Tampines GreenView outlet called him on Aug 11 and offered to redeliver the same order with additional sides, but Sahid declined and requested a full refund instead.

Matter resolved ‘amicably’: Pizza Hut

In response to Stomp’s queries, Pizza Hut said on Aug 17 that the incident occurred during the National Day period, when there was a “significant peak in sales and order volume”.

The company said it has given Sahid the full refund as of Aug 15.

“We have also completed the necessary service recovery, and the matter has since been resolved amicably.”

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