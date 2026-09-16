The woman saw the dog and its owner at a playground in Choa Chu Kang on Sept 8.

Mum sees dog being fed treats on playground swing and slide in Choa Chu Kang, says ‘it’s not right’

A woman felt uneasy seeing a dog being fed treats by its owner on a swing and slide at a playground in Choa Chu Kang.

Stomper Anonymous shared photos of the incident that occurred on Sept 8 at around 11.30am.

A video she took shows a woman feeding treats to a brown dog as it sits on a slide.

Anonymous said it was her second time seeing the pet owner and her dog.

“In my opinion, I don’t think pets are allowed to be at the playground, sitting on slides and swings as the owner is giving treats,” she told Stomp.

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“It’s not hygienic as kids are playing.”

‘It’s just not right’

Anonymous clarified that she does not mind the presence of pets at the playground, but said it was “not very comfortable” to see the dog on a slide while being fed treats “like it’s a daily routine”.

“I don’t mind dogs walking at the playground area and personally, I’m not against dogs as they are also animals with feelings,” she explained.

“To me, it’s normal for pets to be having their walks for fresh air. Just like kids, they need to be exposed to the sun and explore their surroundings.

“But as a mother who brings my kids to the playground to play or make friends, I don’t feel comfortable seeing dogs sitting on the slides where kids are also playing.”

Asked if she was concerned about safety or hygiene issues, Anonymous pointed to the latter.

“I just feel it’s not right for the owner to let the dog sit casually on the slides where other kids are also playing,” she said.

“Many kids play at the playground and I have seen a baby before too.”

Anonymous said she did not report the incident to the authorities, but hopes to “create awareness” by sharing it on Stomp.

She noted that she did not see any signs prohibiting pets at the playground, adding: “But does this mean that pets are allowed on the slides or swings where many kids have been?”

This is not the first time the presence of dogs at playgrounds has sparked controversy.

In January, a resident expressed safety and hygiene concerns after witnessing several pet owners bringing their dogs to a children’s playground in Sengkang despite clear signage stating that dogs were not allowed.

In June 2025, a parent got into an argument with a pet owner at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park as his three kids were “totally afraid” of dogs.

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