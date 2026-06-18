Mum says Telok Kurau preschool gate blocks walkway, principal says it’s not left open ‘for fun’

Stomper Elle has expressed her unhappiness with Aces Champion Preschool over its practice of leaving its gate open.

A Telok Kurau resident has expressed unhappiness with a nearby preschool, alleging that its front gate is left open for extended periods and obstructs a public walkway.

Stomper Elle, who lives next to Aces Champion Preschool, told Stomp in early June that she frequently encounters the issue when walking in the area with her child.

According to the concerned mother, the preschool’s main entrance gate sometimes blocks the public walkway, inconveniencing passers-by, including the elderly, parents with strollers and those using mobility aids.

“(They) may be forced to navigate around the gate or enter adjacent areas to continue along the pathway,” she said.

“I often have to push my stroller against oncoming traffic because they open the gate or parents block the path with their cars,” she claimed.

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Elle said the gate is typically open “all day” when it is raining — even after the rain stops.

She shared photos of the gate open in both rainy and non-rainy conditions, along with two photos of cars blocking the pathway outside the school.

Elle said that this inconveniences the elderly, parents with strollers and those using mobility aids. PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper added that attempts to speak to preschool employees or the authorities have not been helpful.

“In the beginning (the school) said there wasn’t any choice because that’s how the gate is, but they refuse to even consider pedestrians and open it slightly,” Elle alleged.

She feels that the only feasible solution is to “change the design of the gate” or open it in a “reasonable manner” that does not result in any obstruction.

Principal: Gate is not open over extended periods ‘for fun’

In response to Stomp’s queries, Mrs Chong, who identified herself as the principal of Aces Champion Preschool, disputed the claim that the gate is left open throughout the day.

“Normally when we open the gate, it is raining and it only (stays open) during the rain,” she clarified over a phone call on June 18.

On top of that, gates are left open only during drop-off and pick-up periods on rainy days, and employees strive to close the gate promptly once the rain stops.

“We have always been mindful, but in dealing with children, you can’t just leave them and do something else,” she said.

“We don’t open it (for) extended (periods of time) for fun,” she added, but confirmed that she would remind staff to be more “vigilant”.

The principal explained that the gate has to swing outwards because of the downward slope at the preschool’s entrance.

The slope also causes puddles to form during rainy weather, creating difficulties for children, parents and staff entering the premises.

“Just today (June 18), we opened the gate at 8.15am and closed it at 9.15am,” she said.

As for claims that parents block the public walkway with their vehicles, Chong said the preschool had recently reminded parents to park parallel to the walkway to minimise any obstruction.

“We’ve been here 21 years. This is the first time we’ve received this complaint,” she added.

Stomp understands that while the Land Transport Authority does not have enforcement powers under the Street Works Act 1995 in such cases, it may issue reminders to relevant parties where necessary.

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