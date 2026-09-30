Devices left on study tables seemed to indicate that they were reserved.

Mum can’t find study space for son at Sengkang library despite seats appearing unattended, NLB explains booking system

A mother who took her 15-year-old son to Sengkang Library to study for his examinations was frustrated to find its study spaces apparently fully booked — even though some seats appeared to be unattended.

Stomper Cheng visited the library with her son on Sept 19 at about 11am, when it opened, hoping he could find a quiet and conducive place to prepare for his end-of-year examinations.

However, she said several study spaces appeared to be occupied or reserved even though no one was seated there.

Photos shared with Stomp show belongings and mobile phones left on a table, with several devices plugged into the available power outlets.

Mobile phones left charging on a table seemingly indicated that spaces were reserved. PHOTO: STOMP

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Cheng estimated that there were about 10 spaces in the area, but said only three people appeared to be actively using laptops.

She was also surprised when an elderly patron asked to borrow her charging cable to charge his phone.

“Some patrons were using two charging points at once, while belongings appeared to have been placed on the table simply to reserve the seats,” she said.

“This made it difficult for genuine users, including students preparing for important examinations, to find a suitable place to study.”

Seats appeared fully booked for the day

Cheng also checked NLB’s seat booking system and said the spaces appeared to have already been booked for the day despite her arriving when the library opened.

Screenshots she shared show most hourly slots from noon to 7pm greyed out, with only one noon slot available among the seats shown.

Only one slot was available when the Stomper checked NLB’s seat booking system. PHOTOS: STOMP

“Did patrons pre-book the spaces way in advance just to charge their mobile phones?” she questioned.

Cheng acknowledged that libraries are public spaces for everyone, including those who need a conducive environment to work or study, but questioned whether scarce study spaces and multiple power points should be occupied for prolonged periods when patrons were not actively using the seats.

She suggested clearer rules, such as limiting patrons to one charging point, discouraging prolonged unattended reservation of seats and conducting regular checks of booked spaces.

“Public library facilities should be shared responsibly and fairly,” she said.

“I hope the library will review how these spaces and charging points are being used, especially during examination periods when demand for study areas is particularly high.”

Patrons encouraged to make reservations in advance: NLB

In response to Stomp’s queries, the National Library Board (NLB) said its seat booking system allows patrons to plan their visits and provides clarity on seat availability in study areas.

Power outlets at the seats are shared resources available for patrons to charge their devices.

NLB also pointed out that an unattended seat does not necessarily mean it is not being used.

“Patrons who have booked seats may step away briefly to make or take phone calls, browse the shelves or use the restrooms,” said an NLB spokesperson.

NLB acknowledged that demand for seats is higher during examination periods and encouraged patrons to make reservations in advance.

Booking slots are released daily at 12pm through NLB’s seat-booking service, with seats available in hourly slots for up to four hours.

NLB added that programme zones at libraries are also available for studying when no programmes are scheduled.

“We seek patrons’ cooperation to practise good library etiquette and to be considerate of others to ensure our libraries remain conducive spaces for all,” the spokesperson said.

Patrons are also reminded not to leave their belongings unattended for prolonged periods and can approach library staff if they require assistance.

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