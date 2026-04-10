Mum of 2 disturbed to see man in shorts that show butt cheeks: ‘My kids asked me why he dressed like that’

A mother of two was disturbed after seeing a man wearing shorts that exposed his butt cheeks in public.

Stomper Anonymous shared a photo of the back of the individual walking along Yuan Ching Road in Taman Jurong on the afternoon of April 9.

“Is this even allowed here in Singapore?” asked the Stomper.

The person, who had long hair and wore a cap, was dressed in a long-sleeved cropped top, short shorts and knee-high socks with shoes — all in black.

“This was not the first time I’ve seen this guy dressed like this actually,” the Stomper said. “I decided to share this because it was kind of disturbing, especially since I have two daughters.”

She added that her main concern was that her children, aged five and nine, might think such attire was “normal” in public.

“When they saw it, my kids asked me why the guy was dressed like that,” she recounted. “It’s not nice to see.”

PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper said she first noticed the man dressed like that about a year ago, and believes he lives in the same block as her. She has since seen him a few times, including in the lift and on the bus.

“On normal days, I would see him wearing very short shorts without underwear,” said the Stomper.

A person who appeared to be the same individual was also spotted in a similar outfit by another Stomper at Jurong East MRT station on March 3.

The commuter said: “To me, this is not the kind of clothes that’s appropriate for public areas like on the train.”

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