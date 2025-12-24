Mouldy cheesecakes and pumpkins cast a shadow over Christmas cheer

Customers at separate stores have reported encountering mouldy food items while shopping.

Stomper Clare said she bought an Oreo cheesecake from a convenience store at Lot One Shopping Mall, but discovered mould on it after opening the packaging.

When she returned to the outlet later the same day on Dec 19, she claimed she found more Oreo cheesecakes on display that also appeared to be mouldy.

"The staff said it was from the supplier and there was nothing they could do.

"When I asked to speak to the manager, the female staff said the manager was on leave," Clare added.

She felt the issue was not taken seriously and said the staff only offered her a refund.

In a separate incident on Nov 23, Stomper Tingsley said she spotted mouldy organic pumpkins being sold at a supermarket at Wisteria Mall.

"I've seen this happen multiple times already," she claimed. "This may cause serious food poisoning to consumers."

