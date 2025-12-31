Motorist gets out of car to confront bus driver over traffic dispute at Jalan Besar: 'You don't be an a**hole here'

A motorist yelled vulgarities at the bus captain on SBS Transit bus service 64 over a traffic dispute at Jalan Besar on Christmas Day.

Stomper Marcus said it happened at about 5pm while he was on the bus.

He recounted: "The incident occurred when a Grab driver stopped beyond the marked merge line while attempting to merge into traffic.

"The bus driver reacted by making hand gestures toward the Grab driver, appearing to express frustration.

"Following this, the Grab driver exited his vehicle to confront the bus driver, and a verbal argument ensued between both parties."

In the video taken by Marcus, the motorist can be heard yelling vulgarities at the bus captain, who had stopped the bus.

"You don't be an a**hole here," said the motorist twice before eventually returning to his car.

The bus then resumed its journey.

The Stomper said: "No physical contact was observed, but the situation caused tension and disruption to traffic flow near Jalan Besar."

