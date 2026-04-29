Motorcyclists exit Circular Road carpark together to evade parking charges ‘in full view of public’

Two motorcyclists were caught exiting a carpark located between Circular Road and Carpenter Street together in an apparent attempt to evade parking charges.

Stomper Naz shared video footage of the incident, which happened at the public open-air carpark on March 29 at around 6.50pm.

The clips show both motorcyclists glancing at each other before slowly moving out through the carpark exit together.

Instead of exiting separately and paying their parking charges individually, the two motorcycles passed through the gantry at the same time, triggering it only once.

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The gantry display showed a paid amount of $0.65, before later displaying “Please Slow Down” as the vehicles exited together.

PHOTO: STOMP

Naz, who was parking his car at the time, said he was shocked by what he saw.

“They seemed completely unfazed by the presence of others and the carpark gantry cameras,” he said.

He suggested that this might not have been the motorcyclists’ “first time doing something like this”.

The Stomper added that while he had seen “similar tactics before”, this incident stood out.

“The fact that it occurred in a busy area, in full view of the public, made it particularly surprising,” he said.

According to the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), failing to pay parking charges before leaving a parking place is an offence, with fines of $35 for motorcycles, $70 for cars and $100 for heavy vehicles, or a court charge.

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