Motorcyclist needs plastic surgery after Sembawang crash, lorry driver arrested for drink driving

The family of a motorcyclist injured in an accident along Sembawang Road is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Stomper Cherry said the rider is the son of one of her close friends.

“He is now in critical condition in hospital,” she said, adding that she is helping the family look for eyewitnesses who may have seen what happened.

According to Cherry, the rider is expected to undergo plastic surgery for injuries to his face.

Photos she shared show a motorcycle lying on the road amid scattered debris, with a Foodpanda delivery bag nearby.

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In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle and a lorry along Sembawang Road towards Upper Thomson Road at about 8pm on June 27.

“A 25-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital,” a police spokesperson said.

“A 65-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for drink driving.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

The family hopes anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashboard camera footage, will contact them.

Drink-driving remains a concern in Singapore. According to Traffic Police annual statistics, 1,716 people were arrested for drink driving in 2025.

If you have any information about the accident, kindly email Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

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