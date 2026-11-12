A 33-year-old motorcyclist is in the intensive care unit (ICU) following an accident with a car along Clementi Road.

Motorcyclist in ICU after Clementi accident, family seeks dashcam footage: ‘Children are waiting for daddy to come home’

The family of a 33-year-old motorcyclist who is fighting for his life in the intensive care unit (ICU) is appealing for dashcam footage following an accident involving a car on Nov 10.

Stomper Nuraidah contacted Stomp on behalf of her cousin, whose husband, Mohamed Azmee Bin Mohamed Zaid, was seriously injured while riding to work.

“He’s now fighting for his life in the ICU,” she told Stomp.

Motorcyclist in ICU after Clementi Road accident

According to Nuraidah, Azmee suffered a blood clot in his brain and multiple fractures following the accident.

His wife has since put up an appeal on social media, hoping to find motorists who may have captured footage of the accident or the moments leading up to it or after it.

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The poster urged members of the public to share the appeal to help reach potential witnesses. PHOTO COURTESY OF MOHAMED AZMEE’S FAMILY

“Even footage showing the moments before or immediately after the collision would be very helpful,” the appeal read.

The poster also urged members of the public to share the appeal to help reach potential witnesses.

‘Two beautiful children are waiting for their daddy to come home’

In a separate message accompanying the appeal, Azmee’s loved ones asked members of the public to keep him in their prayers.

“He is currently in ICU, fighting for his life,” the message read.

“A loving husband and father to two beautiful children who are waiting for their daddy to come home.”

The family expressed hope that Azmee would recover and be reunited with his wife and children.

“Every prayer means so much to our family,” the message added.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle along Clementi Road towards West Coast Highway on Nov 10 at about 9.15am .

“A 33-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to hospital,” a police spokesperson said.

“A 59-year-old female car driver is assisting with investigations .”

Police investigations are ongoing.

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