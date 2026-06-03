Motorcyclist dies after skidding in Yishun, blood seen on road
A 36-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident in Yishun on June 3.
In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle “that was believed to have self-skidded” along Yishun Avenue 1 towards Mandai Avenue at about 9.15am.
The male motorcyclist was unconscious when taken to hospital, where he subsequently died.
Stomper Michael shared photos showing a fallen motorcycle lying on its side, in front of a bus stop. Blood can be seen on the road.
Michael said: “I saw forensic officers at the scene, leading me to believe there was a fatality.”
Police investigations are ongoing.
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