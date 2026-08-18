The motorcyclist fell after crashing into a car on the PIE.

Motorcyclist crashes into rear of car on PIE, taken to hospital and assisting with investigations

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after he crashed into the rear of a car on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Aug 15.

Stomper Yang Jie shared footage of the accident, which occurred along the PIE towards Changi, near Toa Payoh, at about 12.10pm.

The video shows a car travelling in the right-most lane of the expressway before coming to a stop.

Moments later, a motorcyclist travelling behind crashes into the rear of the car and falls onto the road with his motorcycle.

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Another motorist immediately gets out of his car and rushes towards the fallen rider, followed by the driver of the car involved in the accident.

Other road users also stop to help, including another motorcyclist and motorists from passing vehicles.

Some are seen moving the fallen motorcycle off the rider, allowing him to sit up on the road.

“The black car driver and other passers-by came to help,” Yang Jie said.

The Stomper added that he was “in shock from the braking” as the incident unfolded in front of him.

In response to Stomp’s queries, police said they were alerted to the accident along the PIE towards Changi at about 12.10pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at 12.15pm, conveyed the 29-year-old motorcyclist, who was conscious, to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police added that the motorcyclist is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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