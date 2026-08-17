The car collided with a motorcyclist while making a right turn.

Motorcyclist crashes into BMW making last-minute turn across lanes at Zion Road, police investigating

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after crashing into a BMW that appeared to make an abrupt right turn across several lanes along Zion Road on Aug 14.

Stomper DL, who witnessed the accident, said it happened at about 3.50pm.

He shared dashcam footage showing the BMW travelling in the fourth lane before apparently attempting a last-minute right turn towards Zion Promenade.

The car cuts across the lanes and into the path of a motorcyclist travelling in the second lane. A Foodpanda delivery bag is seen secured to the back of his motorcycle.

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Seemingly having little time to react, the rider crashes into the side of the BMW before falling onto the road.

The BMW driver later opens his door and gets out of the car.

“Everything happened within seconds,” DL said. “Watching it happen right in front of me was frightening.

“On a busy road, one sudden move across several lanes can leave another road user with almost no time to react.”

The Stomper said the incident was a reminder to motorists not to make risky manoeuvres after missing a turn.

“If you miss a turn, just continue ahead and find another safe route,” he said. “No turn or shortcut is worth putting yourself or another road user in danger.”

“Please drive and ride safely. Everyone wants to get home safely.”

Police investigating Zion Road collision

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle along Zion Road towards Hoot Kiam Road at about 3.50pm.

A 35-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital.

“A 62-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations,” a police spokesperson said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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