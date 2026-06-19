Motorcyclist assisting with investigations after accident with taxi at Upper Bukit Timah Road

A 62-year-old motorcyclist is assisting the police with investigations after an accident with a taxi at Upper Bukit Timah Road towards Woodlands Road on June 18.

Stomper Fique alerted Stomp to the incident, which occurred at around 6.05pm.

Fique alleged that the taxi had been making a wide turn and “didn’t check the rear-view mirror” before colliding with the motorcycle.

He shared photos showing the motorcycle lying on its side in the middle of the road, while the Trans-Cab taxi can be seen parked nearby with visible damage to its left side.

According to the Stomper, another motorcyclist stopped to help the injured rider, who later sat on the road divider while waiting for assistance.

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“The taxi driver parked by the side,” the Stomper added. “It took him quite a while to come towards the injured party. Another passer-by helped and called the ambulance.”

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at 6.05pm.

“A 62-year-old male motorcyclist sustained injuries but refused conveyance,” a police spokesperson said. “He is assisting with investigations.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

Stomp has reached out to Trans-Cab for more information.

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