The 25-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital.

Motorcyclist, 25, lies on road after accident with van in Yishun, assisting with investigations

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after an accident with a van outside Orchid Park Condominium in Yishun on Sept 4.

Stomper Lynn, a resident in the area, said she witnessed the accident at around 6pm.

“A van was turning right into the entrance of an HDB carpark,” she recounted. “At the same time, a motorcycle was travelling along the road and appeared not to notice the van making the turn.”

According to Lynn, the motorcycle collided with the van and fell onto the road.

Lynn said she called 995 and an ambulance arrived around 20 minutes later.

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Photos she shared show the motorcyclist lying on the road as paramedics attended to him. Members of the public are also seen trying to help.

Debris and a motorcycle helmet can be spotted on the road.

Motorcyclist assisting with police investigations

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident along Yishun Street 81 towards Yishun Avenue 1 at around 6.10pm and 6.15pm respectively.

The motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

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