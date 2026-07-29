Motorcyclist, 22, taken to hospital after collision with car in Jurong, woman assisting with investigations

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a car near Lakeside Primary School in Jurong on July 28.

Stomper Asher, who was on a bus passing the scene shortly after the accident, shared photos and a video of the scene.

The footage shows a motorcycle lying on its side, in front of a white car stopped near road markings.

A man is spotted sitting on the road beside the motorcycle while a woman using her mobile phone stands nearby. A dislodged licence plate can also be seen lying on the road.

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The Stomper said the collision appeared to have occurred about five minutes before his bus arrived.

“I didn’t see how it happened,” he said.

“The bus had to wait for a while because the lady’s car was blocking the bus, but she moved it eventually.”

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a motorcycle along Corporation Road towards Bulim Road at about 6.20pm.

The 22-year-old motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

“A 46-year-old female car driver is assisting with investigations,” a police spokesperson said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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