A woman was baffled to discover that mooncakes she bought from a hotel had turned mouldy before their printed expiry date of Oct 9.

Mooncakes turn mouldy before expiry date, S’pore hotel offers customer 500g cake as gesture of goodwill

A woman was baffled to discover that mooncakes she bought from a hotel had turned mouldy before their printed expiry date of Oct 9.

Stomper Wee said her children bought a set of four double yolk mooncakes from Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel sometime in August or September. The online order cost around $65.

According to Wee, she took out the last two mooncakes to eat during the weekend of Oct 3 to Oct 4, only to find that they were “already very mouldy”.

Photos she shared show white fuzz on the unopened mooncakes.

The Stomper discovered white fuzz on the mooncakes before their stated expiry date. PHOTO: STOMP

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“I had placed the mooncakes in a cooling place in my living room,” said the Stomper. “They were not near any refrigerator or air-conditioner. There was air circulation from the fan.”

Wee, who felt there should have been an earlier expiry date, wrote to the hotel.

Hotel apologises, offers 500g cake as gesture of goodwill

In an email reply seen by Stomp, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel explained that its mooncakes are crafted in-house and contain no artificial preservatives.

The hotel apologised for the incident and offered the customer a free 500g cake. PHOTO: STOMP

“However, spoilage or mould can occasionally happen if the mooncakes are exposed to high heat and humidity, of if the airtight sealing bag has been compromised during handling or transit, etc”, the hotel said.

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel assured Wee that this was an isolated case and apologised. The hotel also offered her a complimentary 500g cake as a gesture of goodwill.

Wee was given three flavours of cake to choose from, valid for self-collection until Oct 16 with two days of notice required.

She told Stomp on Oct 12: “I will be accepting the free cake offered since mooncake season is over.”

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