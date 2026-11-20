A Stomper witnessed the pair “drawing blood” along Anchorvale Road on Oct 16 at around 7.20am.

Monitor lizards bite each other during fight in Sengkang, refuse to let go despite drawing blood

Warning: The video contains content that some may find distressing. Viewer discretion is advised.

We have seen monitor lizards wrestling — but two of them recently took their aggression up a notch.

Stomper Gary witnessed two monitor lizards “drawing blood” along Anchorvale Road, near Essen restaurant and Anchorvale Community Club, on Nov 16 at around 7.20am.

He shared a video of the reptiles seemingly in a fight and biting each other.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

One lizard is seen biting onto its opponent’s arm and not letting go throughout the 20-second footage, despite the opponent trying to bite its body.

Blood can be spotted on the opponent’s paw and on the road.

Gary said both monitor lizards were alive when he left the scene, with no clear winner emerging.

“This is probably their version of Muay Thai,” the Stomper quipped. “I didn’t have time to be the referee.”

The pair appeared to be in a deadlock. PHOTO: STOMP

Male monitor lizards compete for mates, territory or dominance

According to online reports, fighting among monitor lizards usually happens between rival males competing for mates, territory or dominance, though clashes also occur over food or carcasses. Rather than aiming to kill each other, these encounters typically act as tests of strength and endurance.

When encountering a monitor lizard, the National Parks Board (NParks) advises members of the public to:

Stay calm, do not be alarmed and keep a safe distance

Avoid touching, chasing or cornering the animal

Avoid feeding the animal

Those who come across an injured, trapped or distressed monitor lizard should call NParks’ Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600. Avoid handling the lizard yourself as this may cause further stress or injury to the animal. The lizard may also bite in self-defence.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.