Monitor lizard seen 'waiting' outside lift at Jurong West block

A Jurong West resident was surprised to spot a monitor lizard seemingly 'waiting' for a lift.

Stomper Mas came across the animal at Block 111 Ho Ching Road on Jan 12 at about 2.53pm.

"I live at this block. Luckily, we have another lift," he shared.

Mas added that when his children returned home at around 4pm, the monitor lizard was no longer there.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), members of the public who encounter monitor lizards should remain calm and not be alarmed.

"These animals are generally shy and will not attack humans unless provoked or cornered," NParks said.

The agency advised against touching, chasing or cornering the animal, warning that monitor lizards may attack in self-defence.

Members of the public should keep a safe distance and observe the animal from afar.

NParks also cautioned against feeding monitor lizards, as they have their own natural food sources and play an important role in maintaining a healthy ecosystem.

Feeding wildlife in Singapore is prohibited under the Wildlife Act.

If you have been bitten by a monitor lizard, NParks advised seeking medical attention immediately.

"Though monitor lizards do secrete venom, it is not fatal to humans. The main cause for concern would be a bacterial infection from the bite," the agency said.

