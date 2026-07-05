The Mineral Boutique closes Nex outlet, cites lease expiry

Stomp visited the outlet on June 30 and found that it had shuttered.

A beauty shop at Nex has closed its outlet following the expiry of its lease, days after shoppers noticed it had stopped operating.

Stomper E, a regular visitor to the Serangoon mall, told Stomp on June 29 that he noticed The Mineral Boutique’s Nex oulet had been closed since June 25.

“When I walked past on June 26, I was pleasantly surprised to see that they were closed,” he said.

E shared photos of the closed outlet and two notices. One read: “close earlier for bonding night sorry for the inconvenience caused”.

Another informed customers that the outlet would be closed on June 25 and would resume operations at 10am on June 26.

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Stomp visited the outlet on June 30 found it had shuttered.

A notice informed shoppers that the outlet had closed, while the earlier handwritten notice announcing an early closure for a company bonding event remained pasted on the storefront.

When Stomp visited on June 30, there was a sign notifying customers of the outlet’s closure. STOMP PHOTO: CHERRY TAN

Stomper E said he had previously been approached by the shop’s sales staff on multiple occasions.

According to the Stomper, staff had attempted to hand him flyers several times since the outlet opened.

On another occasion, a sales staff member allegedly tried to strike up a conversation after he stopped outside the shop to check his phone.

“I ignored the staff and walked away on all previous occasions,” he said.

“It was only on the most recent occasion that I turned around and told off the staff after she touched my arm.”

Stomp had previously reported on complaints involving the same outlet after a man alleged that his 68-year-old mother had been pressured into buying a $1,200 skincare product.

The shop later said it had made a police report against the man over these allegations.

Outlet closed after lease ended

In response to Stomp’s queries, a representative from The Mineral Boutique said on July 2 that the outlet had closed following the conclusion of its lease agreement in July.

“As there were some final internal arrangements to be completed, the announcement was subsequently revised and updated accordingly,” the representative said.

“Prior to the closure, we carefully planned the transition to ensure there was no disruption or inconvenience to our customers.”

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