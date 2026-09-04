Two traffic lanes at the affected road were closed to facilitate the repair works.

‘A mess’: Stomper frustrated by heavy jam after 2 lanes closed for emergency pipe repairs at Loyang Ave

A man was frustrated by a heavy traffic jam he saw along Tampines Avenue 7 on the evening of Sept 3.

Sharing photos and a video of the “major jam” at around 7.40pm, Stomper Kenneth said the congestion stretched from Tampines Central “all the way to Pasir Ris”.

“Endless buses were stuck in non-moving traffic,” said the Stomper, who did not elaborate on whether he was a driver, passenger or pedestrian.

2 lanes closed for repairs

The congestion was due to overnight emergency repair works following a water pipe leak along Loyang Avenue towards Changi Village, near Old Tampines Road, at around noon that day.

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National water agency PUB said it immediately deployed its service crew to isolate the water mains and carry out repairs, adding that water supply to homes and businesses were not affected.

Two traffic lanes along the affected stretch were closed to facilitate the works.

Two traffic lanes at the affected road were closed to facilitate the repair works.

According to Pasir Ris-Changi GRC MP Valerie Lee, the two lanes were between Block 149 Pasir Ris Street 13 and the Pasir Ris Drive 1 junction.

“We understand that Loyang Avenue is already experiencing heavy traffic, and this closure may cause further congestion and delays, especially during the evening peak,” said Lee in a Facebook post at about 6pm.

She added that there would be no disruption to water supply.

Appealing for patience and understanding, Lee asked road users to allow additional travel time and, where possible, consider alternative routes.

Kenneth, however, called the situation “a mess”.

He told Stomp: “They should start considering doing all these road works only after midnight.”

To support his point, Kenneth said construction works for Pasir Ris East MRT station on the Cross Island Line had “caused a lot of traffic jams previously and changed to midnight works only”.

However, late-night works have also sparked complaints.

In November 2025, a Pasir Ris resident told Stomp that noise from said construction works for the station had kept him awake until 1am.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) subsequently took enforcement action against the contractor for exceeding permitted noise levels.

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