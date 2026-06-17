Mercedes catches fire at Dawson Road junction: Stomper helps to call 999 and redirect traffic

A car caught fire at the junction of Strathmore Avenue and Dawson Road on June 16.

Stomper Soon Siong was walking home at around 9.18pm when he saw thick smoke from the silver Mercedes. He also heard a loud ‘pop’.

“A small fire then started near the front windscreen, at the engine side,” he recounted.

“Immediately, my response was to call 999 for help.”

Soon Siong said he saw three men, including the car driver, removing their personal belongings from the vehicle and moving to the pavement.

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“I redirected oncoming vehicles going from Alexander Road towards Dawson Road to another route, so as to avoid the car on fire,” he added.

“Brave firefighters prevented the fire from escalating further.”

PHOTO: STOMP

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the fire at about 9.20pm.

The fire, which involved the car’s engine compartment, was extinguished by SCDF using a water jet and a compressed air foam backpack.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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