Merc goes straight from right-turn-only lane, narrowly avoids collision at Bukit Timah Road junction

A Mercedes-Benz driver went straight from a right-turn-only lane and nearly collided with another car at a junction along Bukit Timah Road.

Stomper Hosney shared a video of the incident, which happened as the vehicle he was travelling in was about to turn right onto Whitley Road on Oct 2 at about 10.03am.

He told Stomp that his vehicle was in the third lane, which allowed motorists to either turn right or continue straight.

In the video, the Merc was in the second lane, which was meant for right turns only, as indicated by arrows on the road.

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However, instead of turning right, the Merc continued straight, bringing it dangerously close to the vehicle Hosney was in, which was turning right.

“Fortunately, our driver was alert enough to avoid an accident,” said Hosney, who described the Merc driver’s actions as “very irresponsible”.

“This is not the first time I have seen this situation at the same location,” he added.

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