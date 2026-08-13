Men shove cyclists in Orchard in late-night dispute: ‘Cannot ride here’

Two men were caught in a heated dispute with cyclists along Sophia Road in Orchard late at night.

Two men were caught in a heated dispute with cyclists along Sophia Road in Orchard late at night.

Stomper Journey said the incident happened on Aug 10 at about 11.30pm.

He shared a video showing the men confronting two cyclists, who appear to be pushing green Anywheel bicycles along a walkway.

The Stomper said he did not know what triggered the dispute, but had seen the pair confront the cyclists and another pedestrian passing by.

Pedestrians seemed unhappy with cyclists in Orchard

According to him, the men seemed unhappy with people passing through the area.

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“One of the pedestrians just walked away while the two cyclists stayed there as the two men kicked and pushed the cyclists,” he said.

In the video, one of the men can be heard repeatedly telling the cyclists in Mandarin: “Cannot ride here.”

He also tells them several times to “faster go”.

The exchange becomes increasingly heated, with the man saying towards the end of the video: “If you don’t want to go, I’ll...” before his voice trails off.

Some of the men involved appear to shove each other before the clip ends.

According to the Land Transport Authority’s regulations, bicycles are allowed on footpaths — unmarked paths beside roads and within HDB estates — and shared paths marked with ‘Cyclist’ and ‘Pedestrian’ logos. Cyclists must also abide by the respective speed limits on these paths.

The Stomper claimed that one of the pedestrians had also been “finding fault” with other pedestrians and cyclists in the area.

He recalled hearing the man shout in Mandarin: “那些女人都不跟我喝酒” (”Those women don’t want to drink with me”).

The Stomper believed the pair were intoxicated and may have come from an establishment nearby, although he could not confirm this.

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