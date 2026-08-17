The two men were seen chatting while smoking in the station.

Men caught smoking and holding cigarettes at Chinatown MRT station: They were ‘deeply apologetic’, says SBS Transit

Two men were seen with cigarettes inside Chinatown MRT station, with one of them allegedly continuing to smoke even after being reminded by a commuter that it was not allowed.

Stomper Sylvia said the incident happened on Aug 9 at about 7.26pm.

She told Stomp that the two men were walking and chatting while smoking inside the station.

“My sister politely reminded them that smoking is not allowed inside the station, but they ignored her and continued smoking,” she said.

Sylvia said there were many commuters around at the time and was concerned that others were being exposed to the cigarette smoke.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

She shared a photo showing the two men seated at the station, both appearing to be holding cigarettes.

As Sylvia and her sister were rushing to catch their train, they did not approach staff at Chinatown MRT station.

However, after arriving at Outram Park MRT station, they informed three station staff members about what they had witnessed and showed them the photo.

“I hope the relevant authorities can look into this matter and take the necessary action to prevent such behaviour from happening again,” Sylvia said.

SBS Transit: ‘They were unaware of the regulation’

In response to a Stomp query, Grace Wu, spokesperson for SBS Transit, said: “On the evening of Sunday, 9 August 2026, our station staff found a passenger smoking on the boarding platform at Chinatown MRT Station. Seated next to him was another passenger with an unlit cigarette.

“Both men were warned by our staff that smoking in the station is an offence.”

“They were unaware of the regulation but were deeply apologetic, and the passenger concerned promptly extinguished his cigarette.”

Mrs Wu added that the men cooperated fully with staff, who also pointed out signs informing commuters that smoking is prohibited and that failure to comply may result in a fine.

Before leaving the station, the men provided their particulars for further investigation.

Offenders caught smoking in a prohibited place are liable to a fine of up to $1,000 if convicted in court.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.