Members of public try to free driver from overturned car in Punggol, man arrested for drink driving

A 29-year-old man was arrested for drink driving after an accident involving two cars at the junction of Edgefield Plains and Punggol Drive on June 9.

Stomper James said he heard a “loud bang” at about 8.14pm and looked out of his flat to see one of the cars overturned on its side.

“A lot of people went forward to assist, including other drivers,” he said.

James shared a video showing several members of the public gathered around the vehicle, apparently trying to free the driver trapped inside.

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Members of the public try to break windscreen to free driver

Some are seen taking turns hitting the windscreen with various objects in an attempt to break it, but were unsuccessful.

“The first person appeared to try smashing the windscreen with his bare hand,” he said.

According to James, one man even climbed onto the side of the vehicle in an attempt to open a door, but was unable to do so.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers are later seen arriving at the scene and taking over the rescue effort.

“They managed to open the car boot and took some time to rescue the driver from the car,” he recounted.

“The driver looked fine. He was using his handphone and limped to a stretcher.”

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police and SCDF said they were alerted to the accident at about 8.15pm.

SCDF said one person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

“No injuries were reported,” a police spokesperson said.

Stomp understands that the 29-year-old man who was arrested for drink driving was the driver of the overturned vehicle.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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