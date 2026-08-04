Medal shortage at Pesta Sukan Wushu Championships leaves kids 'disappointed’ and parents ‘incredulous’

When it was Alfred’s son’s turn to receive the medal, he was told by the organiser that they had run out of medals.

A father of a first-time Pesta Sukan National Wushu Championships competitor is calling attention to this year’s medal shortage, which he says has left its young participants upset and confused.

Stomper Alfred’s 10-year-old son competed in the wushu event — organised by Singapore Wushu Dragon & Lion Dance Federation (SWDLDF) — on July 13 and was awarded silver for his segment.

However, he did not go home with a medal that evening.

“When it was his turn to receive the medal, he was told by the organiser that they had run out of medals,” said Alfred, adding that his son was not the only child left upset by the turn of events.

“I saw a stream of children being turned away empty-handed with perplexed and disappointed looks,

Alfred told Stomp on July 28.

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“One mother even exclaimed, ‘What? Again ran out of medals?’”

According to Alfred, parents were informed via a letter that updates on medal collection would be posted on SWDLDF’s social media pages.

Alfred said parents were told to take a photo of this letter, which informed them that medal collection updates would be posted on SWDLDF’S social media channels. PHOTO: STOMP

The competition had faced a similar medal shortage in 2025, according to a comment on its Facebook post last year.

Alfred claimed that no follow-up post was made on medal collection in 2025.

The Pesta Sukan National Wushu Championships is organised by the Singapore Wushu Dragon & Lion Dance Federation (SWDLDF). PHOTO: SINGAPORE WUSHU DRAGON & LION DANCE FEDERATION/FACEBOOK

The Stomper described the situation as “very disappointing”.

His son, who is a Primary Four student, has been practising wushu for two years and was hoping to improve the score he had obtained in the National School Games.

“We waited until 9pm to collect the medal and came home empty-handed,” Alfred lamented.

“When he saw that his friend received a gold medal but he himself had to leave empty-handed, he looked crestfallen and confused. It seemed to him like his efforts and achievement were not recognised.”

According to Alfred, the shortage appeared to affect silver medal winners in his son’s segment.

“Those who won gold or bronze medals walked away happy, but those who achieved silver went home in disbelief,” he claimed.

Alfred said his son is no longer keen to participate in future Pesta Sukan events.

The disgruntled father added: “I feel incredulous that a national event which has been held for years could run out of medals, when the organisers had ample time to procure sufficient quantities.”

Alfred told Stomp on August 2 that SWDLDF had posted an update on medal collection on its social media channels.

“Note that their medal collection times are only during weekdays and at specific times,” he said.

Alfred further alleged that these arrangements inconvenienced working parents, who would need to take time off to collect the medals.

“It seems like they want everything to their convenience and parents have to make up for their shortcomings,” said the Stomper.

Organisers: Alternative collection arrangements available

In response to Stomp’s queries on August 3, SWDLDF acknowledged the “shortfall in medal delivery” at this year’s Pesta Sukan National Wushu Championships.

“The vendor has been informed and the additional medals have been sent. Collection arrangements have been shared via our social media channels on August 2,” said the SWDLDF, thanking affected athletes and families for their patience.

Medal collection can be made at SWDLDF’s office from August 3 onwards, and the federation will reach out to those unable to collect their medals during office hours or at the location for alternative arrangements.

Regarding the Stomper’s comments on last year’s event, the remaining medals from the 2025 Pesta Sukan National Wushu Championships were made available for collection — with arrangements announced on the federation’s Facebook page — on August 11, 2025.

“We are reviewing our medal procurement and planning processes and thank the wushu community for their feedback and continued support,” added SWDLDF.

Stomp has reached out to ActiveSG for comment.

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