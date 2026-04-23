‘Massive’ altar in common corridor could lead to ‘catastrophic fire’, says Punggol resident

A Punggol resident is concerned that a “massive” altar is posing a safety hazard at her block.

Stomper SY, who lives at Block 437B Northshore Drive, said the situation has persisted despite her raising the issue to Punggol Town Council.

“For over a year, a neighbour has set up a bulky, heavy wooden altar in the common corridor, effectively turning a shared fire escape route into a private worship space,” she told Stomp on April 12.

“The neighbour consistently burns joss sticks directly on a wooden altar structure. Placing a continuous ignition source on flammable wooden furniture is a major fire risk. A single stray ember could ignite the structure, leading to a catastrophic fire in the corridor, especially with the plants nearby.”

SY shared photos showing a red cabinet with a pull-out shelf where offerings, including trays of apples, oranges and kueh, were displayed.

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“The 24/7 presence of food offerings attracts pests and vermin. If this ‘permanent encroachment’ is tolerated, it will trigger a ‘broken window’ effect, leading to a total breakdown of community management standards where others follow suit,” claimed the Stomper, who also pointed out the danger to children.

“The altar is constantly stacked with offerings that are unstable. These items could easily fall and cause serious head injuries to toddlers passing by — a massive safety risk that is being ignored.”

PHOTO: STOMP

SY said she had made multiple reports via the OneService app and email to the town council.

In its reply to the Stomper, Punggol Town Council said both the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the town council “have taken steps to advise and educate residents on fire safety and good practices during religious observances”.

The town council added: “Based on current guidelines and site inspection, there is no violation in this case.”

SCDF guidelines state that a minimum clear escape passage of 1.2m clearance has to be maintained along common corridors.

However, SY told Stomp that the 1.2m rule is “merely” the minimum physical requirement for fire evacuation.

“It is not a waiver for residents to privatise public spaces,” argued the Stomper.

“If meeting the 1.2m requirement allows for any placement, does it mean all residents can now put sofas and dining tables in the corridor? These are strictly prohibited under management regulation.”

She also pointed out that the altar is a heavy obstacle that would be difficult to remove and could hinder evacuation in an emergency.

“I urge the relevant authorities to re-evaluate the management guidelines for public spaces and restore a safe, fair living environment for all residents,” added SY.

Stomp has reached out to Punggol Town Council for more information.

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