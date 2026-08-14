A Maserati driver was caught mounting a kerb to get ahead of another car at Sentosa Cove.

Maserati mounts kerb to overtake car at Sentosa Cove, residents claim driver has been a ‘terror for years’

A Maserati driver was caught mounting a kerb to get ahead of another car at Sentosa Cove, with residents claiming the vehicle has been involved in multiple incidents of reckless driving.

Two Stompers, both residents of Sentosa Cove, reached out to Stomp about the driver after the latest incident on Aug 9 at about 2.21pm.

They shared clips showing the Maserati and another car approaching a merge lane.

Instead of filtering in behind the other car, the Maserati appears to continue alongside it before briefly mounting the kerb to squeeze ahead.

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Moments later, the Maserati is seen overtaking another vehicle, the camcar, along a stretch of road marked with white zig-zag lines.

Sentosa Cove residents concerned over ‘dangerous’ driving

One Stomper described the driver’s behaviour as “dangerous” and claimed there had been multiple previous incidents involving the same person.

“He has been confronted but doesn’t care,” she alleged.

Another Stomper said the vehicle had been a “recurring concern” among residents.

“This gentleman has been a terror for years here,” he said. “His driving has been bad for a long time now.”

The Stomper said he wanted to highlight the matter not because of a personal grievance, but because he was concerned about the potential consequences of such driving.

Asked what he hoped would come from bringing attention to the driver’s behaviour, he said: “Honestly, just for him to drive normal.

“I don’t want him hitting kids or anything. That’s my concern.”

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