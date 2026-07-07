Stomper Ong was in the vicinity of Block 579 Woodlands Drive 16 on June 30 at around 9pm when a satay stick landed next to him.

Man in Woodlands nearly hit by 'killer litter’ — half-eaten satay

A man taking a rest after his dinner in Woodlands on June 30 was horrified by an “act of mischief” involving high-rise litter.

Stomper Ong was sitting alone on a bench near Block 579 Woodlands Drive 16 at around 9pm when he heard a loud sound near him, indicating that something had fallen next to him.

“I was alerted by the huge sound of the impact on the bench,” said Ong, who is not a resident at the block.

The Stomper soon realised it was a satay stick with two pieces of meat attached to it.

Baffled, he looked up to catch the culprit but found that the perpetrator was no longer around.

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“Clearly, this is an act of mischief as the satay was thrown from a high floor,” Ong alleged, adding that he chose to share the incident with Stomp to raise awareness on “killer litter”.

When contacted, Sembawang Town Council declined to comment.

According to the National Environment Agency, littering from residential flats is a serious offence. Anyone found guilty can face a fine of up to $2,000 for a first conviction, $4,000 for a second conviction and $10,000 for third and subsequent convictions.

The court may also impose a Corrective Work Order (CWO), which requires offenders to clean public areas for up to 12 hours.

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