The Stomper noticed the video as he was sitting behind the man.

Man watches lewd video on S’pore bus, moaning audible to other passengers: ‘I felt uncomfortable’

A passenger was taken aback after a man seated in front of him started watching a lewd video on his phone with the volume audible.

Stomper R witnessed the incident on a bus at about 2.42pm on Sept 17.

He shared a video with Stomp showing the man watching footage of a man and woman in a sexualised encounter on his phone.

Moaning can be heard coming from the phone at one point.

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R said he realised what the man was watching as he was seated directly behind him.

Although the sound is relatively faint in the Stomper’s recording, R said it was more noticeable in person.

“The volume was quite noticeable,” he told Stomp.

According to R, other passengers also noticed what the man was watching.

Asked how he felt about the incident, he said: “I felt uncomfortable.”

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