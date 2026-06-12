Man walks like a champ with water bottle on his head at Woodlands MRT station

A man was spotted walking around Woodlands with a bottle of water on his head, much to the incredulity of one passer-by.

Stomper Anonymous said he came across the unusual sight on June 9 at around 11pm.

According to Anonymous, the man had walked from Causeway Point shopping mall “all the way” to Woodlands MRT station with the bottle on his head.

A 10-second video taken by Anonymous shows the man, who was also carrying a backpack, walking calmly with the plastic bottle steady on his head at the MRT station.

However, those around him did not seem to pay much notice.

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The bottle appears to be a 1.5-litre one, based on its size relative to the man’s head.

The Stomper said he felt amazed by the man.

When asked why he thought the man might have been doing this, Anonymous told Stomp: “I don’t know, but it’s cool.”

Not the only creative commuter

In a separate incident last month, a commuter was stunned to see a man travelling on the MRT with a metal bucket over his head.

“Final boss for stress?” the commuter had joked in a May 11 article.

Other Stompers have also reported similarly interesting sights during their train rides, such as a blindfolded man who was seen ‘meditating’ and a woman who wore a face mask over her eyes.

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