Man uses phone while sitting in front of MRT door, blocks other commuters: ‘Singapore is a goner’

A man was seen seated on the floor of a train, right in front of the door, seemingly oblivious that he was in the way of other commuters.

Stompers Anon1 and Anon2, who are sisters, said the incident occurred on the East-West Line on June 14 at around 3.15pm, while the train was travelling from Pasir Ris to Tuas.

According to the Stompers, the man was seated in the last cabin of the train, where he was “blocking half the door” and “refused to move” despite human traffic.

They shared photos of the man sitting on the floor and using his phone even as other commuters — including a man who was pushing a child in a pram and an older-looking woman — were entering the train.

“You can see that he simply didn’t care about the crowd coming in, whether they were young or old,” Anon1 said. “He didn’t care when asked to move by other commuters.”

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PHOTO: STOMP

Anon1 called for enforcement action to be taken against the “entitled” man and said: “The authorities must impose a fine for such behaviour, or else people will assume it’s right to sit down and block (the way).”

Anon2 echoed her sister’s sentiments and slammed the man for being “inconsiderate”.

“This is totally unacceptable,” she added. “Singapore is a goner now.”

The Stompers said the man was still seated even after the train passed Jurong East MRT station and when they alighted at 3.50pm.

Not the first complaint about MRT commuters sitting on train floor

Their complaint is not an isolated one.

Last month, Stomper Anand called out a woman for sitting on the train floor and “taking up a lot of space” on the North-South Line. Similarly, the woman was seen using her mobile phone and remained seated on the floor throughout the Stomper’s journey.

Sitting on train floors in Singapore is not allowed — a rule that was part of signage rolled out progressively from December 2024 to curb nuisance behaviour.

Commuters are also advised to occupy only one seat and keep noise levels down.

It was reported in July 2025 that more than 160 notifications of offence had been issued since the signage was introduced.

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