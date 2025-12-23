Man uses phone while cycling in Jurong West, nearly hits elderly woman

A man who was cycling and using his mobile phone at the same time allegedly almost collided with an elderly pedestrian.

Stomper W was on bus service 185 when he noticed a cyclist riding while on a phone call, holding his phone as he cycled.

He shared a video of the incident that occurred near a coffee shop at Block 491 Jurong West Avenue 1.

"He almost hit an ah ma and caused her to lose balance. He then cycled off," said W.

W then waited for the cyclist at the next bus stop to take "video evidence" and shared footage of the man cycling while holding his phone in one hand.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), using a mobile phone while cycling is a serious offence under the Active Mobility Act, and can result in fines of up to $1,000 for the first offence.

For repeat offenders, the maximum penalty doubles to a fine of up to $2,000 and/or imprisonment of up to six months. The law applies to bicycles, e-bikes, and personal mobility devices (PMDs).

You may only use a mobile device while riding if:

The device is secured in a commercially designed holder fixed to the bicycle.

You do not touch the device while cycling.

The device is used in a hands-free manner.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation