Stomper Leonard has consistently reported commuters breaking the no-eating-or-drinking rule on the MRT at various stations.

Man told to approach MRT staff immediately if he sees people breaking no-drinking rule, he says it’s impossible

A man who repeatedly came across people drinking on MRT trains and platforms has been documenting the incidents over the past several months.

Each time, he would email his feedback and relevant photos to transport operators including SMRT and SBS Transit, the Ministry of Transport, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Stomp.

Stomper Leonard has consistently reported commuters breaking the no-eating-or-drinking rule on the MRT at various stations in March, May, June and August. He seems to be particularly on the lookout for commuters consuming beverages on board the train.

He shared with Stomp the replies he received, including one from SMRT on July 7 after he complained about “recurrent sightings of commuters drinking coffee” at Yew Tee MRT station.

The Stomper said he saw people drinking on the platform of Yew Tee MRT station on more than one occasion. PHOTOS: STOMP

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

In an email seen by Stomp, SMRT said: “We appreciate your feedback and would like to assure you that we are working closely with LTA on various initiatives to promote gracious and considerate behaviour on public transport.

“Nevertheless, we encourage commuters who witness similar incidents to report them to our staff immediately.”

However, the response did not sit right with Leonard.

Why reporting rule-breakers on the MRT is virtually impossible

He told Stomp on Aug 18: “Realistically speaking, it is virtually impossible for a witness to inform a station staff ‘immediately’ after sighting, due to the fast-paced movements of passengers and culprits.”

A photo taken by the Stomper at Bugis MRT station on March 10 at around 1.30pm. PHOTO: STOMP

Leonard feels that the onus is on transport operators to enforce their own regulations and tighten measures accordingly.

He added: “Having one single person witness and report so many such incidents only reflects the scale and frequency of these rule-flouting behaviours in absurd proportions!”

When asked why he is so dedicated to his cause, Leonard told Stomp: “(I) decline to clarify.”

Enforcing Singapore public transport rules: a shared responsibility?

The Stomper called for strong enforcement as current rules and fines appear to “remain undermined”.

According to the Rapid Transit Systems Regulations, commuters are not permitted to attempt to consume food or drinks in any part of MRT premises, except in designated areas. Offenders may be fined up to $500.

However, this is not the first time commuters have lamented the lack of such enforcement. Netizens had echoed similar sentiments when a man was caught on camera snacking on the train in July.

“It just shows how people are ignoring the laws as there’s no enforcement,” one netizen said about the viral video. “Putting up a sign is pointless unless people start seeing offenders get punished.”

Another commented: “They never kena fine. So they don’t care. Those fine signs are just for fun.”

But one user hit back and said: “You can’t expect MRT staff to see everything. If you want change, you have to be the change, not a spectator.”

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics MRT

eating

drinking

Singapore news

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.