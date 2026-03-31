Man tells couple to ‘shut the f*** up’ during Project Hail Mary screening at Shaw Theatres Lot One

Not all movie drama happens on screen.

A couple’s late-night cinema outing turned uncomfortable after another patron allegedly used vulgarities on them during a movie.

Stomper Anonymous said the incident occurred during an 11.40pm screening of Project Hail Mary at Shaw Theatres Lot One in Choa Chu Kang.

According to the Stomper, the theatre was already noisy, with other patrons talking, snoring and eating.

He said he and his partner were speaking softly when the man seated in front of them suddenly turned around and confronted them.

“He turned back and snapped, saying ‘shut the f*** up’ in a very aggressive way,” said the Stomper. “I was damned shocked because we weren’t even loud.”

The Stomper began recording and claimed the man repeated himself while “smiling like he was damn proud of himself”.

In the video, a man is heard saying: “Yeah, I told you to shut the f*** up.”

A woman is heard responding: “You shut the f*** up.”

The Stomper said the encounter left him feeling “horrified”.

“The whole experience was uncomfortable,” he said. “We were just discussing the movie softly because we were enjoying it.

“Funny thing is, he was talking loudly earlier too, really hypocrite.

“If you got issue, just book your private theatre and watch the movie, no need to act so aggressive and then smile like that.”

He added that after the exchange, the man continued smiling and later made a face before leaving the theatre when the movie ended.

“Honestly, this kind of behaviour is really not it.”

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