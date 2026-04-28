Man takes phone that Stomper’s dad left behind at Singapore Pools outlet in Kallang, police investigating

A man was caught on video taking a mobile phone that had been left behind at a Singapore Pools outlet in Kallang on April 25.

Stomper Jeremy said the incident occurred at 18 Upper Boon Keng Road at about 12pm.

“While writing his 4D number, my father accidentally left his phone on the table and left the shop,” he said.

Jeremy said his father realised the phone was missing while walking home at about 12.15pm and immediately returned to the outlet to look for it.

However, the phone was no longer there.

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The Stomper said the phone is a Samsung Galaxy A17 5G, which he bought for his father for $278 in January.

The outlet’s staff later shared CCTV footage with Jeremy’s father after he requested it.

In the clip, a man wearing a red shirt and a mask is seen entering the outlet and picking up a phone that was lying on a table.

He then pockets the device before taking out his own phone and heading to a counter on the other side to place a bet.

Jeremy said a police report has been lodged.

The police confirmed with Stomp that a report was made and investigations are ongoing.

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