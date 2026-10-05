Man survives fall from Bukit Panjang block, Stomper hears ‘a shout, then a loud crack and thud’
A man was taken to the hospital after falling from a height in Bukit Panjang on Oct 4.
In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at Block 108 Gangsa Road at about 11pm and conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
Stomper Apple, a resident in the vicinity, said she heard a loud commotion at around 11pm.
“I only heard a man shouting,” she recalled. “A few moments later, there was a loud crack and thud.”
Photos taken by the Stomper show the man lying on the ground while surrounded by members of the public.
Stomp understands that the man survived the fall and purportedly has no recollection of what led to that night’s events.
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