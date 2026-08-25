Man sits in Anywheel bicycle basket as friend cycles along Yishun Ring Road

A man was sitting in the front basket of an Anywheel bicycle while another man rode it in Yishun.

A Stomper was concerned to see a man sitting in the front basket of an Anywheel bicycle while another man rode it in Yishun.

The incident occurred near Wisteria Mall along Yishun Ring Road on Aug 24 at about 5.30pm.

The Stomper shared a video showing the pair travelling on the bicycle, with one man perched in the basket while the other pedals.

At one point, they are seen riding across a junction alongside other vehicles.

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The Stomper described their behaviour as “playful” and “mischievous”, but said he was concerned that someone could get hurt.

“It’s not safe,” he told Stomp.

He felt bicycle-sharing operators should consider ways to discourage people from sitting in the baskets of their bicycles, including redesigning or even removing the baskets.

Anywheel: Basket not built to support a person

In response to a Stomp query, an Anywheel spokesperson said the company was disappointed to see its bicycle being used in such a manner.

“While this incident is not representative of most of our users, we are disappointed to see our basket being used in this manner,” said the spokesperson.

“The front basket is designed solely for carrying personal belongings and is not built to support the weight of a person.

“Sitting or riding in the basket poses a serious safety risk to both the rider and others on the road.”

Anywheel strongly advised users to use its bicycles responsibly and said it would take appropriate action in accordance with its policies, depending on the severity of the offence.

Anywheel has previously warned against sitting in baskets

This is not the first time an Anywheel bicycle has been used in such a manner.

In March, Stomp reported on a woman who was seen cycling across a pedestrian crossing in Tampines with another woman sitting in the bicycle’s front basket.

In response to Stomp’s queries at the time, an Anywheel spokesperson said the company was “disappointed” to see its bicycles being used in a manner that was “not in accordance with the intended usage”.

More recently, Anywheel reiterated its stance on responsible riding after two riders were filmed weaving through traffic in July, with one apparently carrying a passenger in the front basket.

The company described such behaviour as “unacceptable and extremely dangerous” and said members of the public who witness such incidents should report them to the relevant authorities.

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