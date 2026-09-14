The Stomper believes that the wire was from a steel scrubber.

Man senses something ‘amiss’ while eating vadai from Clementi stall, realises he could have choked on metal wire

A man was shocked after allegedly finding a metal wire embedded in a piece of vadai he had bought from a hawker centre in Clementi.

Stomper Mohamed said he visited the stall on Sept 8 at around 10.30am and bought two pieces of vadai.

“While eating one of them, I noticed something amiss,” he recounted.

“When I looked to see what it was, there was a metal wire inside my vadai.”

Mohamed shared photos of himself holding up the metal wire with one end while the other end remained inside the fried snack. He believes that the wire was from a steel scrubber.

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“I was in shock after the incident and it still shocks me now,” Mohamed told Stomp on Sept 9.

“If I had eaten the wire or if I had swallowed it, it might have gotten stuck in my throat, caused me to choke or created serious health issues for my body.”

The Stomper, who reported the incident to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on the same day, said he was horrified at the thought of sharing his food with his 11-year-old daughter.

SFA looking into case

In response to a Stomp query, SFA said on Sept 11 that it is looking into the matter.

As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility,” the agency added.

“While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices. Food operators should also ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained.”

Those with concerns about food safety practices by food operators should report them to SFA via its online feedback form.

Stomp has contacted the stall concerned for more info.

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