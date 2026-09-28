A Stomper shared a video of the incident that occurred on Sept 14 at around 6.10pm.

Man seen using phone while driving on Keppel Viaduct

A man was caught on camera using a mobile phone while driving on Keppel Viaduct in Tanjong Pagar.

Stomper D shared a video of the incident that occurred on Sept 14 at around 6.10pm, but said she is unsure of the exact road name where she recorded it.

The footage shows the man using his phone with his right hand while in a moving grey car.

He taps the phone with his thumb several times and can be seen looking directly at the device at least once during the seven-second video.

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His left hand is not visible in the video and cannot be spotted on the wheel.

Another phone can be seen attached to a stand in the car.

The background of the video shows the Tanjong Pagar Distripark, seen from a flyover, which locates the incident somewhere along the Keppel Viaduct.

Under the Road Traffic Act, it is illegal to hold or use a mobile device while driving. First-time offenders face a fine of up to $1,000 and/or up to six months in jail.

According to Mr K Shanmugam, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs, about 2,800 motorists were issued summonses on average annually between 2021 and 2025 for using mobile communication devices while driving.

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