A Stomper claims he has seen the same man misusing a Return Right machine in Bukit Batok.

Man scans bottles but tosses other items into Return Right machine, BCRS reviews and calibrates system

A recent viral video of a man seemingly bypassing the Return Right scanning system divided many people, who either criticised him for ‘cheating’ or applauded his ingenuity.

It turns out that the man was not the first to think of the method, as Stomper Syakir Aniq had witnessed something similar in his estate in Bukit Batok.

Particularly, he claimed he had seen the same elderly man misusing the Return Right machine at Block 238 Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 .

Return Right machine apparently being misused for recycling

A video shared with Stomp captures an incident that occurred at about 8.56pm on Oct 26 .

According to Syakir, the man in the video scanned the barcode of a Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS)-eligible bottle but threw a different plastic item in.

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The clip shows him scanning the barcode of a plastic bottle, waiting for the circular light to turn green to validate the item for a refund, before pulling the bottle back out and then tossing something else into the Return Right machine.

The man does this repeatedly, scanning different BCRS-eligible bottles and cans but throwing other items — such as what appears to be a disposable bubble tea cup and a disposable pastry tray — into the machine instead.

Syakir said he had seen the same man using the machine in this manner before: “Every time he put in (an item), he received the money because he used the 10-cent barcode to scan the machine.

“After the machine confirms the 10-cent bottle, he will throw other plastic items inside the machine and still receives the refund. I feel it is smart because it is easy money, but at the same time, he can spoil the machine and other users don’t get to use it.”

While Syakir acknowledged that the system is good in encouraging recycling, he felt that people should not take advantage of it.

“The purpose is to protect the environment, not to cheat the system for personal gain,” said the Stomper.

BCRS Ltd. and NEA review recycling system integrity

In response to a Stomp query, the National Environment Agency (NEA) emphasised its “ serious view of any deliberate misuse of the Return Right machines ”.

A spokesperson stated: “We have reminded the scheme operator, BCRS Ltd, to take appropriate measures to safeguard the integrity of the Scheme and address any deliberate misuse of the Return Right machines.

“NEA will continue to work with BCRS Ltd to review the system and strengthen safeguards where necessary, so that the Scheme operates as intended.”

The agency also urged the public to use the Return Right machines responsibly in support of national recycling efforts.

Meanwhile, BCRS Ltd. cited the viral video of the worker depositing other containers into a Return Right machine after scanning a BCRS-eligible container.

Confirming its awareness of the video, the operator reiterated the purpose of the scheme and the refund, and explained its role. Here is BCRS Ltd.’s statement in full :

The 10-cent deposit refund is intended for eligible beverage containers returned through the Beverage Container Return Scheme. As the scheme operator, our priority is to ensure the system functions reliably and fairly for everyone. This includes validating refund claims and reconciling transaction records to guard against fraud, in accordance with our operating license.

Deliberate manipulation of the machines or fraudulent claims is taken seriously, as it undermines the trust of members of the public who are genuinely trying to recycle and return right. We have since worked with our Return Network Operators (RPNOs) to calibrate the Return Right machines to address the issue and will continue strengthening safeguards across the return network to protect the integrity of the Scheme.

All our Return Right machines are equipped with digital transaction logs, 24-hour CCTV surveillance and fraud detection technology. We also regularly monitor data across our return network to detect any anomalous transaction patterns, and any fraudulent behaviour would be referred to the relevant authorities for investigation and appropriate action.

We appreciate the community’s vigilance and urge members of the public to report suspected misuse of Return Right machines directly to BCRS Ltd. Please continue using the machines as intended to support our national recycling effort.

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