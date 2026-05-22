Man riding ‘modified bicycle’ allegedly pushes gantry barrier to enter Toa Payoh carpark

A rider was seen entering an open-air carpark in Toa Payoh after allegedly pushing away the gantry barrier.

Stomper Follower shared dashcam footage of the incident that occurred at Block 111 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh on April 28 at around 11.32pm.

The clip shows the man approaching the gantry on his bike. Although the barrier did not initially move, it eventually lifted and can be seen wobbling.

The Stomper said the rider did not appear to be on a motorcycle and suggested it could have been a “modified bicycle”.

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“This guy used his hand to illegally push up the gantry to (make it) open,” claimed the Stomper, who was in the area to visit a friend.

The Stomper felt the incident was dangerous for the biker and could have potentially damaged the carpark's gantry barrier. He questioned: “Why didn’t he bend under or go up the pavement?”

The Stomper also said this was not his first time witnessing such incidents.

“I’ve seen this many times with cyclists, but it’s happening more often these days and getting out of hand,” he added.

He also criticised such riders for “speeding in the middle of the road”, saying it raises safety concerns for other road users.

According to the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), failing to pay parking charges before leaving a parking place is an offence.

The fines for each vehicle type vary as follows, excluding cases where court charges apply:

$35 for motorcycles

$70 for cars

$100 for heavy vehicles

Meanwhile, destruction of property may be considered an act of mischief, which carries an imprisonment term of up to two years, or a fine, or both.

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