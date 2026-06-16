A man was seen allegedly taking a bag that someone had accidentally left behind in Jalan Besar on June 3.

Man returns for bag with $4k valuables he left outside Jalan Besar eatery, finds out someone already took it

A man was caught on camera allegedly taking a bag that someone had accidentally left behind in Jalan Besar.

Stomper D said her brother had left his bag “full of valuables” outside an eatery at 1 Tyrwhitt Road at around midnight on June 3. He had been there for work purposes.

The work bag contained $4,000 worth of items including a MacBook, an iPad, cash cards, three Singaporean passports belonging to the wife and kids of D’s brother, and other documents.

D’s brother only realised he had forgotten his bag later in the day. He returned to the eatery, but the bag was “nowhere to be found”.

The Stomper said: “With the help of CCTV cameras from the eatery, it’s clearly seen that a guy had taken his bag at around 6.39am and walked off.”

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CCTV footage shared by D shows the man, who was carrying a backpack, looking towards the eatery, where D’s bag supposedly was.

The man is then seen walking up a short flight of stairs up to the eatery and towards the spot that he had been looking at.

D said: “You can see that he walks off with two bags after picking up my brother’s bag from the corner.”

The Stomper hopes someone can identify the man in the video, adding: “A police report was lodged on the same day, but till now, there is no news of the bag.”

According to D, locating the MacBook and iPad in the bag has not been possible as they have not been turned on by the man who allegedly took the bag.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

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