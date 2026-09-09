Police officers were patrolling along 11 Kim Tian Road when they spotted a car “driving erratically".

Man pursued by police, arrested for driving under influence of drugs after ‘driving erratically’ in Tiong Bahru

A 47-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs in Tiong Bahru on Sept 7.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said officers were patrolling along 11 Kim Tian Road when they spotted a car “driving erratically” at about 9.30pm.

“The police officers pursued the car and signalled for it to stop,” said a police spokesperson.

Upon checks, a vaporiser and a pod were seized from the car, and the driver was subsequently arrested.

No injuries were reported.

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Stomper Gabriel shared a photo taken at about 9.39pm, showing police officers appearing to search a dark-coloured car outside Highline Residences.

The vaporiser-related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority, police added.

Investigations are ongoing.

Under the Road Traffic Act, the offence of driving under the influence of drugs carries a fine ranging from $2,000 to $10,000 and/or a jail term of up to 12 months.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, the offence carries a fine ranging from $5,000 to $20,000, and/or a jail term of up to two years. Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

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