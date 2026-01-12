Man leaves trash on Stomper's parked car in Jurong West: 'People like this need to be caught'

A man was caught on camera leaving a used plastic container on a parked car in Jurong West even though a rubbish bin was nearby.

Stomper CommandMany shared dashcam footage of the incident in the multi-storey carpark at Jurong West Street 52. It took place on Jan 10 at 9.40am.

"He left the trash on my car on purpose when there was a rubbish bin right opposite," said the Stomper.

"He even turned around to look, oblivious to the car camera recording his act."

The Stomper joked: "He left some cake crumbs and I was disappointed. He could have gotten me some Rich & Good kaya cake instead and I would have appreciated it more."

He wondered if a neighbour held a grudge against him.

"I have not offended anyone in my estate, and even if I did, I would appreciate it if they could approach me personally, instead of doing despicable things like this," said the Stomper, adding that he has reported the incident to the police and the National Environment Agency (NEA).

He told Stomp: "People like this need to be caught and warned. Otherwise, they might be bold enough to cause even more serious mischief in the future."

The video has also been posted online.

Stomper AM said it was his friend's car.

He told Stomp: "The incident has drawn criticism because a public rubbish bin was located directly opposite the vehicle, less than five metres away.

"What makes this act truly infuriating is that it wasn't accidental. The perpetrator actually turned around, looked directly at the mess he had created, and simply walked away."

AM said this confirmed that what happened was "a deliberate and calculated act of nuisance".

"Such behaviour really forces us to question the level of civic consciousness in our society," he added. "Regardless of one's education level, basic decency and respect for others' property should be common sense. It is sad to see such a lack of class."

