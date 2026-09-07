Stomper Henna was left shaken after a man approached her car, flashed his middle fingers and allegedly hurled vulgarities at her.

Man flashes middle fingers and allegedly hurls vulgarities at mum picking up kids in Novena

A woman said she was left shaken after a man allegedly approached her car, shouted vulgarities at her and repeatedly flashed his middle fingers while she was on her way to pick up her children.

Stomper Henna told Stomp that the incident happened at Shrewsbury Road in Novena on Sept 6 at about 11.25am.

She was going to pick up her children, aged eight and five, from religious class when she encountered the man.

According to Henna, the man was on foot when he approached her car, placed his hand on the bonnet and shouted at her to reverse.

“He screamed, ‘Back up, woman, or else!’” she recounted.

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Henna said she did not know what prompted his reaction as he was walking and was not trying to drive past her.

She alleged that he continued approaching her car and shouting, forcing her to reverse out of the lane.

Henna also claimed that the man made remarks about “her kind of people”, whom he said should not be on the roads.

When she asked him what his problem was and explained that she was merely trying to collect her children, she said the confrontation escalated.

“He went on the vulgarities tangent and stood in front of my car with the middle finger situation,” she said.

Henna alleged that he hurled a string of vulgarities at her, including insults directed at her family and a remark about her being a woman driver.

Photos shared with Stomp show the man standing in front of Henna’s vehicle and raising his middle finger towards her. In another photo, he appears to be making the gesture with both hands.

She said the man even encouraged her to photograph him.

“He said, ‘Come, come, take a picture of me. I smile for you,’” she recounted, adding that he posed after she took out her phone.

Henna said she was worried that the encounter might turn physical.

“Honestly, I was scared,” she said. “I was hoping he wouldn’t become physical.

“I was nervous my kids were going to come out of class and see this. I just wanted to get them and get out of there.”

Fortunately, her children were still inside their class at the time.

“Thank God,” she said. “They’re little, so I would not have wanted them to hear such vulgarities.”

The man eventually walked away.

Henna said she decided to share the incident because she found his alleged behaviour unacceptable and hoped he would not treat someone else similarly.

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